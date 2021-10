NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to give Nashville SC a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew. Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayán kicked off the scoring in the game by blasting a one-touch shot into the net in the 75th minute. Nashville is undefeated, with five ties, in its last six games. And Mukhtar is tied for the fifth-most goals in the MLS with 14.