Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 2-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a two-year extension worth a reported $30.1 million. The extension was announced by the Pelicans shortly before Valanciunas made his New Orleans debut against Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old Valanciunas is a nine-year veteran from Lithuania. New Orleans acquired him in an offseason trade with Memphis. Valanciunas averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds with the Grizzlies last season. Pelicans coach Willie Green says the extension is “extremely important” for the continuity of the franchise.