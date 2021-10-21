Couture and Labanc score, Sharks beat Senators 2-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc scored in the second period and James Reimer made 30 saves in the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Sharks improved to 3-0-0. They have outscored opponents 11-4. Drake Batherson scored for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk and goaltender Matt Murray made their season debut for Ottawa. Tkachuk, who signed a new contract last week, assisted on Batherson’s goal. Murray made 22 saves after missing the first three games with the flu.