Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:59 AM

It’s deja-oof all over again: Bills enter bye with a thud

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are making a habit of kicking off their bye weeks with a thud. It’s deja-oof all over again for the AFC East-leading team entering its annual break smarting from yet another last-second heartbreaker. Last year, it was DeAndre Hopkins making a leaping touchdown catch in the final seconds to seal Arizona’s 32-30 win in Week 10. This time, it’s the Bills literally letting slip away a 34-31 loss at Tennessee after Josh Allen lost his footing on fourth-and-inches at the Titans 3. The good news is the Bills rebounded from the loss to the Cardinals last year and believe they can do so again.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content