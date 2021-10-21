Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Despite all the headaches coach Urban Meyer has caused the Jacksonville Jaguars in just nine months on the job, his plan to provide players the “best of the best” has the small-market team headed in a new and potentially game-altering direction. Most would agree it’s overdue for a franchise that has been a laughingstock for the better part of the past decade. Jacksonville is moving forward with plans to upgrade its aging stadium and the area surrounding TIAA Bank Field. Meyer, a three-time national championship-winning coach, is proving to be the catalyst for change.