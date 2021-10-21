No. 16 Wake Forest to face Army at Michie Stadium

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Wake Forest steps outside the ACC to travel to West Point on Saturday for a matchup against Army. The Demon Deacons are one of 11 unbeatens remaining in FBS and in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division of the ACC. Army has lost two straight and there’s no place like home. The Black Knights have won 13 straight at Michie Stadium. Army announced the game is a sellout. It’s only the third time in 21 years that Army will host an AP Top 25 opponent at Michie Stadium.