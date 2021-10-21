No. 2 Cincinnati travels to Navy with highest ranking ever

By The Associated Press

No. 2 Cincinnati has its highest AP ranking ever heading into this weekend’s game at Navy. The big question is what the playoff committee will do with the Bearcats if they stay undefeated. Navy is facing a top-five opponent at home for the first time since 1984. The last top-five team to play at Navy was No. 2 South Carolina in ’84, and the Midshipmen won the game 38-21. Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Central Florida last weekend.