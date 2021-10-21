Reggie Willits 4th to leave Boone’s Yankees coaching staff

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has lost a fourth member of his staff. The Yankees announced that first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will leave at the end of the year to become a volunteer assistant for Oklahoma’s college baseball program. A native of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Willits played for Oklahoma in 2002-03 and coached Binger-Oney High School to Oklahoma state championships in 2013-14. A former major leaguer, Willits had been with the Yankees for seven years. He spent the first three as minor league outfield and base-running coordinator and the last four as first base coach and outfield instructor.