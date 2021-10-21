Sakkari, Halep advance in Moscow; Rublev ousted

MOSCOW (AP) — Maria Sakkari clinched a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time by reaching the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup when Anna Kalinskaya retired with an illness in the second set. The third-seeded Sakkari, who was leading 6-2, 1-0 when Kalinskaya retired, became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending event for the top eight players. In the men’s tournament, Adrian Mannarino saved a match point before beating defending champion Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.