Ski champ Vlhova to reduce WCup schedule, focus on Olympics

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Alpine skiing star Petra Vlhova plans to skip some World Cup races this season, abandoning the strategy that helped her win the overall title last year. Vlhova was the only skier who started in all 31 events of the women’s World Cup in 2020-21 but she and her team have decided against sticking to such gruelling schedule in an Olympic year. Vlhova says “we will go for more quality than quantity.” The season starts Saturday with a GS on a glacier in Austria and includes the Beijing Olympics in February. Vlhova hopes to become the first skier from Slovakia to win an Olympic medal.