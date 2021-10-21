Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday and sat out the Jets’ home opener against the Anaheim Ducks. The team said Scheifele tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, but was asymptomatic. He had a negative test and would have been cleared to play Thursday night against Anaheim if he had another negative test before the game started. Scheifele is the second Winnipeg player to test positive for COVID-19 this week after captain Blake Wheeler was put in league protocol Monday, Scheifele and Wheeler make up two-thirds of Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor.