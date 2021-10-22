Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:58 PM

Alpine skiing turns to former F1 boss Ecclestone for advice

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — The International Ski Federation is turning to Bernie Ecclestone for advice. FIS hopes the former Formula 1 boss can do the Alpine skiing what he did to car racing in the past. FIS President Johan Eliasch says he has approached Ecclestone to become part of a new advisory board which is intended to help skiing’s governing body shape the future of the sport. Eliasch says Ecclestone “took (F1) from a sport that was not so recognized to a global super sport.” Ecclestone turns 91 next Thursday. Eliasch is hoping that Ecclestone’s experience can help Alpine skiing to improve its global marketing.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content