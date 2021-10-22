Dinwiddie leads Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Davis Bertans made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal to beat the Indiana Pacers 135-134. Beal was out because of hip problems, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 34 points in his home debut for the Wizards, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 33.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Indiana scored the first six points of overtime, but the Wizards fought back to tie it on another 3 by Dinwiddie. It was tied at 131 when Bertans sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Wizards ahead to stay.