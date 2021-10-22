Two South Koreans tied for lead at home LPGA tournament

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship. Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course. American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind. The tournament is the only Asia event in the so-called fall season. The LPGA started out with a four-tournament Asia swing until events in Shanghai, Japan, and Taiwan were either canceled or removed from the schedule due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.