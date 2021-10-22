Years of waiting finally end as Kraken make home debut

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken play their first home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Most fans probably won’t care that the team went 1-3-1 on its opening five-game road trip. The home opener will be a celebration, no matter the record. The return of a professional winter sports franchise is providing a cathartic release for those who had begged for the NHL in this corner of the country and for sports fans in general who have felt incomplete since the day the NBA’s SuperSonics left Seattle for Oklahoma City.