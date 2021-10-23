Day long celebration to welcome the Kraken to Seattle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The day started with Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato on top of the iconic Space Needle raising a deep blue flag with the tentacle shaped ‘S’ flying over the city. And from there, Seattle only became more awash in everything Kraken in celebration of the home opener against Vancouver. Planes flew over the city pulling banners. The statues of Ken Griffey Jr. outside T-Mobile Park and Rachel the Pig at Pike Place Market were glad in Kraken gear. It was a buzz three years in the making since the franchise was awarded by the NHL in late 2018.