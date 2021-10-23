DeMorat rallies Fordham past winless Lehigh 35-28

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw for one touchdown and ran for two in the fourth quarter to rally Fordham to a 35-28 win over Lehigh. Lehigh scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to take a 28-14 lead before the Rams took control with three-straight touchdown drives, securing their first five-game winning streak since 2015. Lehigh had two turnovers in the fourth quarter, one at the Fordham 15 while holding a 28-21 lead and again in the last minute as the got deep in Ram territory. DeMorat was 24 of 40 for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Dante Perri was 27 of 37 for 317 yards passing for Lehigh.