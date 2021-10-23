Georgetown rallies with a pair of late TDs to edge Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pierce Holley and Herman Moultrie rushed for touchdowns in the final five minutes and Georgetown rallied to defeat Bucknell 29-21. Holley, who passed for 251 yards and a touchdown, faked a handoff and took off up the middle to score the go-ahead touchdown, 22-21, from the 8-yard line with 5:13 left in the game. Moultrie added an insurance touchdown with a 33-yard run, crashing up the middle before bouncing outside for the score with 2:55 to play. Dominic Lyles caught all three TD passes for the Bison and gained 110 yards with five catches.