Gibbs victory at Kansas leaves Xfinity title wide open

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ty Gibbs won for the fourth time this season in the Xfinity Series, with his victory at Kansas Speedway leaving the championship race wide open. Austin Cindric finished second and AJ Allmendinger was third. Gibbs is not racing for the championship so all four spots in the title finale remained open heading into next week’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Sam Mayer knocked out two playoff drivers when he triggered a crash that ended the race for Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton. Mayer and Gragson are teammates at JR Motorsports and Gragson was just above the cutoff line at Kansas.