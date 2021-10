BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Hee Jeong Lim has taken a four-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship after a 7-under 65 in the third round. Lim has a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 on the LPGA International Busan course. Fellow South Korean players Jin Young Ko (67) and Na Rin An (69) were tied for second. American Danielle Kang shot 69 and was five strokes behind Lim and tied for third.