Long Island University gets first win of season, tops CCSU

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Camden Orth passed for two touchdowns, Paul Inzerillo made three field goals and Long Island University beat Central Connecticut 30-13 for its first victory of the season. CCSU pulled within 23-13 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, but LIU answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by Kevin Wilson’s 23-yard run. The drive took six-plus minutes off the clock. Orth was 14 of 26 for 146 yards for Long Island (1-5, 1-2 Northeast Conference). Wilson finished with 32 yards on four carries. Shon Mitchell was 20 of 38 for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Central Connecticut.