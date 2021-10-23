Mellusi, Allen help Wisconsin run past No. 25 Purdue, 30-13

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat No. 25 Purdue 30-13 on Saturday. Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) . Wisconsin has won 15 straight against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.