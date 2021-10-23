No. 16 Wake Forest beats Army 70-56 behind Hartman

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army 70-56 to remain unbeaten. Army lost its third straight and has not defeated a team ranked by The Associated Press since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972. Hartman was rarely pressured and unstoppable, hitting touchdown passes of 41, 54 and two for 75 yards as he matched the Michie Stadium record for scoring passes. Army threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 416 yards.