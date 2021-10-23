No. 22 San Diego State holds off Air Force, 20-14

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Matt Araiza kicked two field goals, Kaegun Williams and Chance Bell ran for touchdowns and No. 22 San Diego State withstood Air Force’s comeback bid to win 20-14. The undefeated Aztecs beat Air Force for a ninth straight time. The Falcons had their four-game winning streak snapped. The Aztecs led 13-0 at half with Williams’ 1-yard TD run between Araiza’s field goals of 22 and 51 yards following Air Force turnovers. San Diego State added to the lead on its first possession of the second half. Bell broke a 32-yard run before scoring from 3 yards out to make it 20-0.