No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Kansas 35-23 behind Williams’ runs

AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset. The Sooners trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game. Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas, which led 17-7 late in the third quarter. A 66-yard run by Trevon West sparked the Oklahoma offense after that. and scored two plays later for their first lead, 21-17, early in the fourth quarter.