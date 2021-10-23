Olympic vault champ Rebeca Andrade wins 2 medals at worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has added a world title to her Tokyo Olympic gold medal in vault and also won a silver medal in uneven bars at the gymnastics world championships. Andrade scored 15.133 points on her first vault and 14.800 on her second effort, a double-twisting Yurchenko, for a 14.966 average. Asia D’Amato of Italy took silver while all-around champion Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third. Andrade then added a silver medal by finishing second to China’s Wei Xiaoyuan in the uneven bars.