Perron posts 6th hat trick, Blues top Kings for 4th victory

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron had three goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours scored his first NHL goal, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 7-3. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and James Neal also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis won its fourth straight game to open a season for the third time in franchise history. Perron’s sixth career hat trick gave him five goals in his last two games. Alex Iafallo, Justin Brown and Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight. Calvin Petersen made 33 saves.