Scherzer watches, Buehler struggles as Dodgers’ season ends

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball’s biggest payroll couldn’t buy the Los Angeles Dodgers another championship. Not with so many key expenditures stuck on the bench when it mattered most. The defending World Series champion Dodgers couldn’t pull off a repeat. Saturday night’s 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series ended the Dodgers’ streak of seven consecutive postseason wins in elimination games. Max Scherzer watched helplessly from the dugout, unable to go in Game 6 as planned because of lingering fatigue in his powerful right arm. Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy and Justin Turner were also spectators due to injuries, a combined 12 All-Star Games between them.