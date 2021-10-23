Sluka runs for 2 TDs, Holy Cross beat Colgate 42-10

WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Peter Oliver added a career-high 153 yards rushing and a score, and Holy Cross beat Colgate 42-10. Oliver scored on a 22-yard run to cap a six-play, 75-yard opening drive and Tyler Purdy ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give Holy Cross (5-2, 3-0 Patriot League) a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Senior kicker Derek Ng took a direct snap on a fake field goal and rolled out to his right before he hit Cullen Honohan 9-yard touchdown to make it 35-10 late in the third quarter. Colgate (2-6, 1-1) was limited to 170 total yards and committed four turnovers.