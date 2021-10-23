Sorokin stops 26 shots in Islanders’ 3-0 win over Coyotes

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory. New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves for his fourth career shutout. Cal Clutterbuck and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who have five points in three games after two opening losses. The Coyotes limited shots and controlled the puck for long periods of the opening two periods, yet trailed 2-0 heading into the third. Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves for Arizona, which has one point in five games this season.