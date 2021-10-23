Stastny scores twice, Jets hold off Predators 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice and the short-handed Winnipeg Jets held off the Nashville Predators 6-4. Rookie forward Kristian Vesalainen got his first NHL goal for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who played without No. 1 center Mark Scheifele and captain Blake Wheeler for the second consecutive game. Both are in COVID-19 protocol. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the win. Colton Sissons, Nick Cousins, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Roman Josi scored for Nashville.