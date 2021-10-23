Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:39 PM

Stastny scores twice, Jets hold off Predators 6-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice and the short-handed Winnipeg Jets held off the Nashville Predators 6-4. Rookie forward Kristian Vesalainen got his first NHL goal for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who played without No. 1 center Mark Scheifele and captain Blake Wheeler for the second consecutive game. Both are in COVID-19 protocol. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves in the win. Colton Sissons, Nick Cousins, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Roman Josi scored for Nashville.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content