Top-ranked Sam Houston rolls on with 16th straight win

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw a pair of touchdown passes, Ramon Jefferson ran for two more scores and FCS top-ranked Sam Houston rolled past Jacksonville State 42-7 for the Bearkats’ 16th straight victory. Zerrick Cooper ran in from 6 yards out midway through the first quarter for the game’s first points. But that would be it for the Gamecocks, who trailed 21-7 at halftime. The Bearkats broke the game open with touchdowns on three straight drives with Schmid’s scoring passes to Ife Adeyi and Jequez Ezzard and Ramon Jefferson’s second touchdown of the game, a 4-yard run.