Villarreal loses to Athletic, continues to struggle in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal’s struggles in the Spanish league have continued with a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao. Villarreal was coming off a 4-1 away win over Young Boys in the Champions League but Unai Emery’s team now has lost two in a row in the Spanish league and sits only 13th in the standings. Striker Gerard Moreno had to leave the match in the first half because of a muscle injury. Defender Juan Foyth also couldn’t finish the match because of a muscle problem, leaving in the second half. Raúl García and Iker Muniain scored a goal in each half for Athletic.