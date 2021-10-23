Willis, Douglas propel Liberty past North Texas 35-26

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Malik Willis threw three touchdown passes and Demario Douglas returned a punt 72 yards for the go-ahead score as Liberty scored the final 21 points to upend North Texas 35-26 in nonconference play. Liberty trailed 20-7 after Aaron Beckham’s 27-yard field goal for the Mean Green with 1:51 left in the first half. But backup quarterback Johnathan Bennett fired a 39-yard scoring strike to CJ Daniels to pull the Flames within six at intermission. North Texas stretched its lead to 26-14 on Austin Aune’s 6-yard TD toss to Jason Pirtle with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter, but Aune’s 2-point pass attempt failed and it was all downhill for the Mean Green from there.