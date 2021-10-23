Winther shoots 8-under 62, reclaims lead at Mallorca Open

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Jeff Winther has reclaimed the lead at the Mallorca Open with an 8-under 62. The Dane is two shots clear of Spain’s Jorge Campillo who had a third-round 64. Winther repeated his 62 from the first round after 1-over par on Friday. He was bogey-free Saturday and had eight birdies including the last three holes. Álvaro Quirós of Spain and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden are three shots off the lead. Second-round leader Bryce Easton of South Africa is five shots behind Winther.