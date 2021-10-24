Astros’ Valdez to start Game 1 of World Series vs Braves

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Dusty Baker announced that Valdez would get the nod Tuesday but said the team has not decided on a starter for Wednesday’s Game 2. Valdez will oppose Charlie Morton, who pitched for Houston from 2017-18. Morton was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. is still trying to work his way back from a muscle strain in his right arm. General manager James Click wouldn’t rule out McCullers pitching in the World Series.