Hu wins horizontal bar, Uchimura shines at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — China’s Hu Xuwei upstaged Tokyo Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan to win the horizontal bar gold medal on the final day of the 50th artistic gymnastics world championships. Hu received 15.166 points to edge Hashimoto by just .100 of a point. But the night really belonged to six-time all-around world champion Kohei Uchimura. A native of Kitakyushu, Uchimura was sixth with 14.600 points in what could have been his last world championships. Uchimura fell from the horizontal bar during the Tokyo Olympics and did not qualify for the final, won by Hashimoto. It was not how the 32-year-old legend wanted to end his career and if Sunday was his final performance it was one he could be proud of. He completed all the elements and had a clean landing, receiving a standing ovation.