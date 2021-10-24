Jones passing and catching, Giants D spark win over Panthers

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive in leading the New York Giants to a 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Jones’ touchdown pass went to Dante Pettis and survived a very long replay review in helping the Giants (2-5) hand Carolina (3-4) its fourth straight loss with star running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards. Graham Gano kicked field goals of 49, 53 and 44 yards. Devontae Booker added a 19-yard TD run late.