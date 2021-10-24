Pakistan wins toss and bowls against archrival India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to field against archrival India in its opening Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. India has so far won all five of its previous T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan. Both teams went with three fast bowlers and two spinners with India leaving out Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin. India captain Virat Kohli said he wanted his team to stay focused and professional. He told his players: “don’t get overawed.” Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expects dew in the second half of the match and was looking for early wickets to put India under pressure.