Potential backflip on vaccination stance for Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An apparent backflip on border entry requirements for the Australian Open may allow unvaccinated players to compete at the first tennis major of 2022 after undergoing 14 days in quarantine. High-ranking federal and state government political leaders last week said players who hadn’t received two doses of a recognized COVID-19 vaccine were unlikely to get visas for the Jan. 17-30 tournament in Melbourne. But a leaked email from the WTA to its Players’ Council, reported by the New York Times and Melbourne’s The Age newspaper, suggests unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do a two-week lockdown in hotel quarantine. Fully vaccinated players would not have to undergo quarantine.