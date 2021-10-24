Ravens’ 5-game winning streak ends amid flurry of mistakes

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Humiliated at home by a team they usually dominate, the Baltimore Ravens lamented their untimely penalties, missed tackles and shoddy pass coverage in a 41-17 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Seeking their sixth straight victory and a two-game lead in the AFC North, the Ravens (5-2) came up with one of their worst performances in years. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens dutifully gave credit to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and standout rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but mostly the players cited their own poor play as the reason for the lopsided defeat.