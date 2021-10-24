Man United humiliated: Salah hat trick in 5-0 Liverpool rout

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League. Fewer United fans were there to witness the final embers of the embarrassment unfolding on Sunday, having already booed the players off at halftime. The home fans started streaming away once Paul Pogba was sent off for a lunging tackle with 30 minutes remaining. The only surprise was United didn’t concede again with 10 men. Naby Keïta started the rout after five minutes, Diogo Jota added another in the 13th and then Salah picked up the scoring to net for a 10th consecutive game for Liverpool.