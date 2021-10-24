Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 42 saves, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0. The Islanders recorded consecutive road shutouts after blanking Arizona on Saturday. The Islanders improved to 22-4-4 on the back end of back-to-back games under coach Barry Trotz, who took over in 2018. Sorokin, who has started all six games for the Islanders, improved to 3-2-1.