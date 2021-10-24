Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Bangladesh

SHARAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field in its first Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Sunday. The unexpected match-up in Group 1 between the two Asian countries was made possible after Bangladesh’s shocking loss against Scotland in the qualifiers. Sri Lanka which finished on top in Group A qualifiers had to leave out its spinner Maheesh Theekshana who picked up a side strain during the last qualifying game against the Netherlands. He was replaced by fast bowler Binura Fernando.