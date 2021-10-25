Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 36 points on 15-for-21 shooting and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-90 on Monday night. Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat. Markieff Morris had 16 points off the Miami bench. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 15 points. Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton each added 12 for the Magic. Mo Bamba and Robin Lopez had 11 apiece for Orlando.