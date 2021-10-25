No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Michigan State meet with high stakes

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is abuzz ahead of a big showdown this weekend in college football. No. 6 Michigan will visit No. 8 Michigan Staet on Saturday. Both are undefeated. The winner will get a boost to their Big Ten and national championship hopes. Jim Harbaugh grew up watching the series as the son of an assistant coach at Michigan. He played in rivalry as a star quarterback for the Wolverines. He is 3-3 as a coach against the Spartans, including a loss last year. The two teams haven’t met with rankings this high since 1964.