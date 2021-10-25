No. 8 Baylor loses Langston Love to season-ending ACL injury

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor freshman guard Langston Love tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage and will miss the entire season for the No. 8 Bears, who are the defending national champions. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Love will have surgery to repair the injury and redshirt this season. He is expected to make a full recovery and make his debut next year. He had scored 13 points before getting hurt on a drive to the basket in the second half of a private scrimmage against Texas A&M.