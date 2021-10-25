Packers place Adams on COVID-19 list; Barry tests positive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That announcement came just over an hour after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive. LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore possibly could join the Packers for Thursday night’s game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.