South Carolina QB Noland to have surgery for torn meniscus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s graduate assistant turned quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Noland is scheduled for the surgery on Tuesday. The team said Noland would recover in time and be available for the Gamecocks’ next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina is off this week. Noland has started four games this season. He led the team to a game-winning touchdown to beat Vanderbilt 21-20 on Oct. 16 after filling in for an injured Luke Doty. Doty had season-ending surgery last week on his foot.