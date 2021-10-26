LPGA player of the year coming down to Ko and Nelly Korda

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The style points go to Nelly Korda. The points for LPGA player of the year favor Jin Young Ko. It’s coming down to the wire for the top award on the LPGA Tour. Ko has won three of her last five tournaments on the LPGA. That’s enough to give her a 15-point lead in the race over Korda. Ko also returned to No. 1 in the world and leads the Race to CME Globe. Both are playing in the final two events of the year. Korda’s three wins include a major. She also has an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo.